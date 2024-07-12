scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Wilmar shares in news as firm expands footprint into chemical sector

Feedback

Adani Wilmar shares in news as firm expands footprint into chemical sector

Adani Wilmar stock ended flat at Rs 334.20 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 335 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,435 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Wilmar shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Adani Wilmar shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd are in news today after the Adani Group’s FMCG firm said it would buy a 67 per cent stake in Omkar Chemicals Industries Private Limited (OCIPL), a Gujarat-based speciality chemicals firm. The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to increase its presence in the specialty chemical industry. The transaction is expected to be completed within 3-4 months.

Adani Wilmar stock ended flat at Rs 334.20 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 335 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,435 crore. Total 1.65 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.53 crore on BSE.

Adani Wilmar stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating very low volatility during the period.  

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Wilmar stands at 45, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Adani Wilmar shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  

Adani Wilmar has inked a share purchase agreement with OCIPL for an enterprise value of Rs 56.25 crore to be paid in cash, the company said.

OCIPL operates a manufacturing plant in Panoli, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of around 20,000 MT of surfactants, and is planning to scale up its capacity.

In FY24, OCIPL logged a turnover of Rs 13.95 crore. Its plant started operations in FY24 and its capacity utilisation was below 10 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 12, 2024, 8:35 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement