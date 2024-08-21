Adani Wilmar shares rise 10%, hit upper circuit today

Shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd closed 10% higher on Wednesday.Adani Wilmar stock ended 9.99% higher at Rs 393.45 against the previous close of Rs 357.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 51,135 crore.

Total 8.96 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.63 crore on BSE. The stock has lost 4.03% from 52-week high of Rs 410 hit on December 12 last year. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 285.85 on November 20, 2023.

Adani Wilmar stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Wilmar stands at 51.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Adani Wilmar shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the firm reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore against a loss of Rs 79 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 10% to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 agaisnt Rs 12,928 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

The company said it logged highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 619 crore, up by 375% YoY, in Q1’25 on the back of stability in edible oil prices. Earnings before interest and tax climbed 467% to Rs 584 crore in Q1 against Rs 103 crore in the June 2023 quarter.