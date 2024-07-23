Ahluwalia Contracts, JSW Infra shares rise up to 6% as FM proposes Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest free loans for infrastructure 

Shares of infra sector firms such as NCC, PNC Infra, HG Infra, Ahluwalia Contracts and JSW Infrastructure surged up to 6% after the FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore long-term interest-free loans to support states towards infra development.

"The government endeavours to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure over the next 5 years. Capital expenditure to be Rs 11,11 lakh crore at 3.4% of our GDP," she added.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts gained up to 5.37% to Rs 1450 against the previous close of Rs 1376 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,293 crore.

JSW Infrastructure shares too rose nearly 4.67% to Rs 332.20 against the previous close of Rs 317.35 on BSE.

NCC stock too rose up to 5.71% to Rs 334.95 and stock of PNC Infra gained 3.65% to Rs 527 on BSE. Shares of another civil construction firm KNR Constructions climbed 3.2% to Rs 375.05 against the previous close of Rs 363.30.

Market cap of NCC rose to Rs 20,536 crore. PNC Infratech saw its market cap rising to Rs 13,274 crore. KNR Constructions' market cap climbed to Rs 10,322 crore.