scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Ahluwalia Contracts, JSW Infra shares rise up to 6% as FM proposes Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest free loans for infrastructure 

Feedback

Ahluwalia Contracts, JSW Infra shares rise up to 6% as FM proposes Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest free loans for infrastructure 

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts gained up to 5.37% to Rs 1450 against the previous close of Rs 1376 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,293 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
JSW Infrastructure shares too rose nearly 4.67% to Rs 332.20 against the previous close of Rs 317.35 on BSE. JSW Infrastructure shares too rose nearly 4.67% to Rs 332.20 against the previous close of Rs 317.35 on BSE.

Shares of infra sector firms such as NCC, PNC Infra, HG Infra, Ahluwalia Contracts and JSW Infrastructure surged up to 6% after the FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore long-term interest-free loans to support states towards infra development.

"The government endeavours to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure over the next 5 years. Capital expenditure to be Rs 11,11 lakh crore at 3.4% of our GDP," she added. 

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts gained up to 5.37% to Rs 1450 against the previous close of Rs 1376 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9,293 crore. 

JSW Infrastructure shares too rose nearly 4.67% to Rs 332.20 against the previous close of Rs 317.35 on BSE. 

NCC stock too rose up to 5.71% to Rs 334.95 and stock of PNC Infra gained 3.65% to Rs 527 on BSE. Shares of another civil construction firm KNR Constructions climbed 3.2% to Rs 375.05 against the previous close of Rs 363.30. 

Market cap of NCC rose to Rs 20,536 crore. PNC Infratech saw its market cap rising to Rs 13,274 crore. KNR Constructions' market cap climbed to Rs 10,322 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement