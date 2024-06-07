scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Ashish Kacholia buys 27% stake on listing day, stock hits upper circuit

Feedback

Ashish Kacholia buys 27% stake on listing day, stock hits upper circuit

Kacholia purchased around 8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 241 per share. The stock was listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday at a premium of 49.7%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aimtron Electronics shares rose 5% to Rs 265.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 253.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 542 crore. Aimtron Electronics shares rose 5% to Rs 265.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 253.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 542 crore.

Shares of Aimtron Electronics hit an upper circuit of 5% on Friday after ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought a 27.5 percent stake via a bulk deal on June 6. Kacholia purchased around 8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 241 per share. Aimtron Electronics shares rose 5% to Rs 265.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 253.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 542 crore.

Related Articles

The stock was listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday at a premium of 49.7%. It made its market debut at Rs 241 as against an issue price of Rs 161 apiece.

Ahead of the listing, the company's shares had a premium of Rs 30 in the unlisted market.

The IPO was a completely fresh equity sale of 54.04 lakh shares. The share sale saw a  healthy response from investors with an overall subscription of 99 times at close.

The net proceeds from the public offer will be for repayment of debt, funding capital expenditure, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities was the lead manager to the issue and Link InTime India was the registrar.

The company is engaged in the business of providing products and solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing services with a focus on high-value precision engineering products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 07, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement