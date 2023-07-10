Ashish Kacholia sold shares of Shaily Engineering, exited United Drilling Tools in Q1

Seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia sold shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd while he probably exited United Drilling Tools in the June quarter, latest shareholding data showed. Kacholia left his holding unchanged in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, as per shareholding data.

Ashish Kacholia held 5,08,696 shares or 5.55 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics in the June quarter against 5,99,696 shares or 6.54 per cent stake in the March quarter. Suryavanshi Commotrade, where Kacholia is one of the three directors, kept its holding unchanged in the company at 3,74,000 shas or 4.08 per cent stake sequentially.

Kacholia stayed status quo on Raghav Productivity Enhancers with 2,31,683 shares or 2.02 per cent stake in the June quarter. This is even as another investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed her stake in this multibagger stock during the quarter. Data showed Rekha owned 5,87,126 shares or 5.12 per cent stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers as on June 30 against 6,00,000 shares or 5.23 per cent stake. This stock doubled investor money from a 52-week low of Rs 511.

Meanwhile, Kacholia's name did not appear among United Drilling Tools shareholders (with over 1 per cent stake) for the quarter. He held 5,70,817 shares or 2.81 per cent in four quarters to March 31. It is difficult to ascertain whether he completely exited the company.

As per data publicly available with Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly owns stakes in 42 listed companies with a net worth of about Rs 2,170 crore. In value terms, Safari Industries, Shaily Engineering Ltd, PCBL, Ami Organics Ltd and Beta Drugs Ltd are his top holdings.

In percentage terms, he has highest stakes in Beta Drugs, Shaily Engineering, Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd, Faze Three Ltd and DU Digital Global Ltd.

Also read: Hindustan Zinc shares halt 7-day winning run, slip 5% today after dividend announcement

Also read: ideaForge Technology shares crash 10% on profit booking post stellar listing