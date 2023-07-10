scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Ashish Kacholia sold shares of Shaily Engineering, exited United Drilling Tools in Q1

Feedback

Ashish Kacholia sold shares of Shaily Engineering, exited United Drilling Tools in Q1

Ashish Kacholia stayed status quo on Raghav Productivity Enhancers with 2,31,683 shares or 2.02 per cent stake in the June quarter. This is even as another investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed her stake in this multibagger stock

Ashish Kacholia held 5,08,696 shares or 5.55 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics in the June quarter against 5,99,696 shares or 6.54 per cent stake in the March quarter. Ashish Kacholia held 5,08,696 shares or 5.55 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics in the June quarter against 5,99,696 shares or 6.54 per cent stake in the March quarter.

Seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia sold shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd while he probably exited United Drilling Tools in the June quarter, latest shareholding data showed. Kacholia left his holding unchanged in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, as per shareholding data.

Ashish Kacholia held 5,08,696 shares or 5.55 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics in the June quarter against 5,99,696 shares or 6.54 per cent stake in the March quarter. Suryavanshi Commotrade, where Kacholia is one of the three directors, kept its holding unchanged in the company at 3,74,000 shas or 4.08 per cent stake sequentially.

Kacholia stayed status quo on Raghav Productivity Enhancers with 2,31,683 shares or 2.02 per cent stake in the June quarter. This is even as another investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed her stake in this multibagger stock during the quarter. Data showed Rekha owned 5,87,126 shares or 5.12 per cent stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers as on June 30 against 6,00,000 shares or 5.23 per cent stake. This stock doubled investor money from a 52-week low of Rs 511.

Meanwhile, Kacholia's name did not appear among United Drilling Tools shareholders (with over 1 per cent stake) for the quarter. He held 5,70,817 shares or 2.81 per cent in four quarters to March 31. It is difficult to ascertain whether he completely exited the company.

As per data publicly available with Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly owns stakes in 42 listed companies with a net worth of about Rs 2,170 crore. In value terms, Safari Industries, Shaily Engineering Ltd, PCBL, Ami Organics Ltd and Beta Drugs Ltd are his top holdings.

In percentage terms, he has highest stakes in Beta Drugs, Shaily Engineering, Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd, Faze Three Ltd and DU Digital Global Ltd.

Also read: Hindustan Zinc shares halt 7-day winning run, slip 5% today after dividend announcement

Also read: ideaForge Technology shares crash 10% on profit booking post stellar listing

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
United Drilling Tools Ltd
United Drilling Tools Ltd