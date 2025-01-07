Ashoka Buildcon shares in news today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of construction engineering company Ashoka Buildcon are in news today after the civil construction firm said its wholly-owned subsidiary Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Ltd, has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a four-lane economic corridor in West Bengal.

Ashoka Buildcon shares fell 9.01% to close at Rs 277.80 on January 6 against the previous close of Rs 305.30 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 304.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 276.10 crore on BSE. Total 2.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.36 crore.

It has climbed 92.25% in a year and gained 222.46% in two years. It delivered multibagger returns of 164.32% and 164% in three years and five years, respectively.

The stock has a beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 50.8.

Ashoka Buildcon shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, and higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Further to the announcement made on November 25, 2024 regarding receipt of Letter of Award, (LOA), Ashoka Buildcon Limited (“the Company”) informs that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Limited (“SPV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (“NHAI”) on January 06, 2025, for the Project viz. “for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode. (“Project”)," said the firm on Monday.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Basis and Sale of Ready Mix Concrete.