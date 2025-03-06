Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Deepak Nitrite, Alkyl Amines, IndiGo shares rise as brent crude falls to four-year low 

Shares of paints, chemicals and aviation companies were trading in the green today after brent crude oil prices fell to their four-year low. Brent crude oil prices declined to their lowest level today since January 2021. Brent crude oil slipped to $69.4 per barrel, boosting sentiment around paints, chemicals and aviation stocks. Meanwhile, the price of the main US crude contract, fell four percent to $65.53.

Crude oil and crude oil derivatives are key raw materials used in the paints, chemicals and aviation industries.

Here's a look at stocks that majorly benefited from the fall in crude prices in today's session.

Paints stocks

Shares of market leader Asian Paints Ltd rose 4.5% intraday to Rs 2,259 against the previous close of Rs 2,65.25 on BSE. The large cap stock opened higher at Rs 2192.95. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

Berger Paints India Ltd shares climbed 3.51% intraday to Rs 501.20 against the previous close of Rs 484.20 on BSE. The large cap stock opened higher at Rs 485.05. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 58,259 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints stock too climbed 3.16% to Rs 236. The paints stock opened higher at Rs 236 today. Stock of the new entrant in the industry IndiGo Paints gained 3.23% intraday to Rs 1052.50 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,944.46 crore.

Chemical stocks

Shares of Deepak Nitrite surged 1.5% intraday to Rs 1966 against the previous close of Rs 1,935.65. The large cap stock opened higher at Rs 1949.95 today. Stock of another specialty chemical maker NOCIL gained 5% to Rs 190 in today's trade. It opened higher at Rs 183.35 on BSE.

Similarly, Alkyl Amines stock climbed 1.43% intraday to Rs 1700 on BSE. It opened flat at Rs 1676.90 today. Balaji Amines stock rose 3.28% to Rs 1353.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4313 crore.

Aarti Industries stock climbed 4.52% to Rs 412 against the previous close of Rs 401.95 on BSE.

Aviation stock

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose nearly 2% to Rs 4,776 today amid a fall in brent crude oil price. The stock opened higher at Rs 4,776.95 today.

Meanwhile, Nifty rose for the second straight session on Thursday after closing lower for ten straight sessions. Sensex rose 493 pts to 74,223 and Nifty gained 170 pts to 22,507 in the afternoon session today.