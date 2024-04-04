scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Aster DM Healthcare shares surge 12% as separation of India and GCC biz concludes

Feedback

Aster DM Healthcare shares surge 12% as separation of India and GCC biz concludes

Under the separation plan, a consortium of investors led by Fajr Capital, a sovereign-backed private equity firm, acquired a 65 per cent stake in Aster GCC, with the Moopen family retaining a 35 per cent stake alongside management and operational rights. In the Indian operations, the Moopen family continues to hold 41.88 per cent stake. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aster DM Healthcare shares surge 12% as separation of India and GCC biz concludes Aster DM Healthcare shares surge 12% as separation of India and GCC biz concludes

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd climbed 12 per cent in Thursday's trade after the integrated healthcare provider said it has concluded the segregation of the GCC business through the sale by Affinity Holdings, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company of entities conducting business in the GCC region, to Alpha GCC Holdings Limited. 

Related Articles

Under the separation plan, a consortium of investors led by Fajr Capital, a sovereign-backed private equity firm, acquired a 65 per cent stake in Aster GCC, with the Moopen family retaining a 35 per cent stake alongside management and operational rights. In the Indian operations, the Moopen family continues to hold 41.88 per cent stake. 

Following the development, the stock rose 11.81 per cent to hit a high of Rs 467.55 on BSE.


"The transaction has now concluded and pursuant to which Affinity Holdings Limited (a wholly subsidiary of the Company) has received a cash consideration of $907.6 million," Aster DM Healthcare said.

In November 2023, the Aster DM obtained board approvals to separate its GCC and India businesses to establish two distinct regional healthcare champions that will benefit from the strategic and financial flexibility to meet the priorities of patients and focus on the growing demand in their respective markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement