scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Atal Realtech shares jump 10%; company board to consider stock split

Feedback

Atal Realtech shares jump 10%; company board to consider stock split

Atal Realtech provides integrated contracting and subcontracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management.

Shares of Atal Realtech surged as much as 10 per cent, to Rs 105.20 on Tuesday, just shy-off its upper circuit limit of 10 per cent. Shares of Atal Realtech surged as much as 10 per cent, to Rs 105.20 on Tuesday, just shy-off its upper circuit limit of 10 per cent.
SUMMARY
  • Shares of Atal Realtech rally 10% on Tuesday.
  • The realty company plans to split its equity shares.
  • Company board will meet on September 21.

Shares of Atal Realtech rebounded on Tuesday as the stock rose sharply ahead of the company's board meeting scheduled on September 21, 2023. Atal Realtech's board is likely to consider the proposal for stock-split, it informed through an exchange filing on Monday.

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 inter alia, to consider and approve subdivision/stock split of equity shares of the company," it said in the exchange filing with the bourses. Shares of Atal Realtech surged as much as 10 per cent, to Rs 105.20 on Tuesday, just shy-off its upper circuit limit of 10 per cent. The scrip had settled at Rs 95.95 on Monday, after hitting its 52-week low at Rs 94.50 during the previous trading session. For the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, Atal Realtech reported a net profit of Rs 0.23 crore, with a total revenue of Rs 4.33 crore. A stock split or sub-division of equity shares is done in order to boost liquidity in the stock and make the stock price affordable for small investors and traders as the market price of the stock is adjusted in the ratio of split. Incorporated in 2012, Nashik-based Atal Realtech provides integrated contracting and subcontracting services for civil and industrial construction, engineering and complete infrastructure project management. The company is a registered contractor with the Government of Maharashtra Public Works Department in Class I-A. Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 5, 2023: Nestle India, APL Apollo Tubes, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank

Also read: Hot stocks on September 5, 2023: Jio Financial, YES Bank, Raymond, MMTC and more

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 5, 2023: Oil India, Vishnu Prakash Punglia, Jio Financial Services, Ircon, Kajaria Ceramics, Adani Ports, others

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 05, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Atal Realtech Ltd
Atal Realtech Ltd