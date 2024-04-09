Aurionpro Solutions QIP: Alchemy, Goldman Sachs and Malabar India among allottees

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd said its fund raising committee at its meeting on Monday approved the issue and allotment of 18,88,665 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 2,000 per equity share. This took into account a discount of Rs 103.68 per share or 4.93 per cent to the floor price of Rs 2,103.68 per equity share, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 377.73, pursuant to the QIP issue.

The QIP issue had opened on April 3 and closed on April 8. Among the allottees are Goldman Sachs Funds -Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio (28.27 per cent of the total issue size), Malabar India Fund (15.88 per cent), Bengal Finance & Investment (18.80 per cent), Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow (10.59 per cent) and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund (4.92 per cent).

"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 25,71,81,000 consisting of 2,57,18,100 equity shares to Rs 27,60,67,650 shares, consisting of 2,76,06,765 equity shares. The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the SEBI Listing Regulations," the company said.

The meeting of the committee commenced at 11:41 pm and concluded at 11:55 pm. Aurionpro Solutions shares gained 6.25 per cent year-to-date. The multibagger stock is up 607.33 per cent in the last one year.