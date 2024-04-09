scorecardresearch
Aurionpro Solutions QIP: Alchemy, Goldman Sachs and Malabar India among allottees

Aurionpro Solutions QIP: Alchemy, Goldman Sachs and Malabar India among allottees

Among the allottees are Goldman Sachs Funds -Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio (28.27 per cent of the total issue size), Malabar India Fund (15.88 per cent), Bengal Finance & Investment (18.80 per cent).

Multibagger stock: Aurionpro Solutions shares gained 6.25 per cent year-to-date. The stock is up 607.33 per cent in the last one year. The paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 27,60,67,650 shares.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd said its fund raising committee at its meeting on Monday approved the issue and allotment of 18,88,665 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 2,000 per equity share. This took into account a discount of Rs 103.68 per share or 4.93 per cent to the floor price of Rs 2,103.68 per equity share, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 377.73, pursuant to the QIP issue.

The QIP issue had opened on April 3 and closed on April 8. Among the allottees are Goldman Sachs Funds -Goldman Sachs India Equity portfolio (28.27 per cent of the total issue size), Malabar India Fund (15.88 per cent), Bengal Finance & Investment (18.80 per cent), Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow (10.59 per cent) and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund (4.92 per cent).

The meeting of the committee commenced at 11:41 pm and concluded at 11:55 pm. Aurionpro Solutions shares gained 6.25 per cent year-to-date. The multibagger stock is up 607.33 per cent in the last one year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 8:12 AM IST
