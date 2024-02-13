Aurionpro Solutions stock rises 4% on board’s nod to preferential issue of shares

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd zoomed over 4% in early trade today after board of the IT firm cleared issue of up to 9,02,935 equity shares on a preferential basis. The shares will have face value of Rs 10/- each with the price of the preferential issue fixed at Rs 2,215 aggregating to Rs 200 crore.

The multibagger IT stock rose 4.40% to Rs 2150 in early trade on BSE today. Aurionpro Solutions stock opened higher at Rs 2150 on BSE today. The stock ended 4.58% lower at Rs 2058.30 in the previous session.

Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 36.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Aurionpro Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 486% in a year. Total 533 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.38 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 5,263 crore on BSE.

Aurionpro Solutions logged a 50.14% rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 37.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter against Rs 25.01 crore during December 2022 quarter. Sales climbed 36.97% to Rs 230.75 crore in Q3 against Rs 168.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.

