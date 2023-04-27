scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bajaj Finserv Q4 profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,769 crore; dividend announced

Feedback

Bajaj Finserv Q4 profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,769 crore; dividend announced

The Bajaj Finserv board recommended a dividend of Re 0.80 per share for FY23. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be credited on July 28 or July 29.

Bajaj Finserve said its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 25 per cent to Rs 23,625 crore compared with Rs 18,862 crore in the year-ago quarter. Bajaj Finserve said its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 25 per cent to Rs 23,625 crore compared with Rs 18,862 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,769 crore for the March compared with Rs 1,346 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 25 per cent to Rs 23,625 crore compared with Rs 18,862 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Finserv said its consolidated PAT, excluding mark to market gain or loss, stood at Rs 1,836 crore, up 48 per cent YoY.

The board members of the company have recommended a dividend of Re 0.80 per share for FY23. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited on July 28 or July 29.

Bajaj Finserv

Inflationary pressure sustained throughout the FY23, Bajaj Finserv said in a note.

The RBI increased repo rate by 250 basis points in FY23, with clear focus on inflation and balancing the impact of rate increases by central banks across the world. In April 2023, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged with a statement that the pause was only for this meeting.

"Conditions were conducive for savings which resulted in a favourable growth for the life insurance sector. With Covid-19 threat having waned. there was significant increase in vehicles on the road and non-covid treatments which had been postponed earlier. resulting in higher frequency of claims for te general insurance sector. In this environment of higher interest rates and insurance claims, our companies continued to do well," it said.

Also read: HUL Q4 results: Profit rises 13% to Rs 2,601 crore; FMCG major announces Rs 22 dividend

Also read: ACC results preview: Adani group stock in focus as cement maker may report drop in March quarter profit

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 27, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Bajaj Finserv Ltd