scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bharat Dynamics shares crack 6% after Q1 results. Here's why

Feedback

Bharat Dynamics shares crack 6% after Q1 results. Here's why

Bharat Dynamics said its standalone sales more than halved on a year-on-year basis. Profit rose but largely due to jump in other income.

Bharat Dynamics shares fell 6.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,190.55 on BSE. Despite this, the stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date. Bharat Dynamics shares fell 6.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,190.55 on BSE. Despite this, the stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd cracked 6 per cent in Friday's trade in a knee-jerk reaction to its June quarter results after the defence company said its standalone sales more than halved on a year-on-year basis. Profit rose but largely due to jump in other income. The stock, however, recovered most ground as the dust settled.

Bharat Dynamics reported a 5 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 41.82 crore for the June quarte compared with Rs 39.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Other income came in at Rs 107.45 crore against Rs 36.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter fell to Rs 295.69 crore compared with Rs 686.51 crore YoY. The stock fell 6.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,190.55 on BSE. It was later trading at Rs 1,162.65, down 2.34 per cent. The stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power shares in focus after Q1 results

Also read: Tata Power shares recover 29% from 52-week low; can they hit Rs 300 mark?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 04, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
Bharat Dynamics Ltd