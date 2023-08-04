Bharat Dynamics shares crack 6% after Q1 results. Here's why

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd cracked 6 per cent in Friday's trade in a knee-jerk reaction to its June quarter results after the defence company said its standalone sales more than halved on a year-on-year basis. Profit rose but largely due to jump in other income. The stock, however, recovered most ground as the dust settled.

Bharat Dynamics reported a 5 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 41.82 crore for the June quarte compared with Rs 39.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Other income came in at Rs 107.45 crore against Rs 36.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter fell to Rs 295.69 crore compared with Rs 686.51 crore YoY. The stock fell 6.68 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,190.55 on BSE. It was later trading at Rs 1,162.65, down 2.34 per cent. The stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date.

