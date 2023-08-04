BHEL Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 344 crore, revenue up

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday reported a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 343.89 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 187.99 crore in the same quarter last year. Kotak chad forecast BHEL's los at Rs 217.60 crore for the quarter. BHEL had logged a profit of Rs 611 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 4,818.37 crore compared with Rs 4,449.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sales too disappointed. Kotak Institutional Equities anticipated sales to rise 7.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,004 crore. PL expected a sales growth of 15.2 per cent YoY.

BHEL results came in post market hours of Friday. Earlier, the stock closedthe day at Rs 98.95 on BSE, 1.79 per cent.



