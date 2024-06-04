Big gainers in a sinking market: HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Sun TV and more

The Indian stock market tumbled in the afternoon session today as Lok Sabha Election results signaled NDA looked well short of the 400 seats mark. On the other hand, INDIA alliance was giving a tough fight to the ruling government in terms of election votes counting. While Sensex crashed up to 6,234 pts to 70,234, Nifty fell up to 1,982 points to 23,263. Market cap of BSE-listed firms slipped by over Rs 45 lakh crore during the session. Market breadth was negative with 360 stocks rising against 3,409 shares falling on BSE. The bloodbath on Dalal Street saw huge losses across sectoral indices. On Sensex, 27 stocks were trading in the red.

However, some stocks were unharmed during the market crash and were trading in the green.

Here’s a look at some of them and how are they faring amid negative market sentiment.

HUL

Hindustan Unilever stock rose 6% to Rs 2497.95 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5.85 lakh crore. Turnover stood at Rs 43.45 crore with 1.78 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. It was the top Sensex gainer on Tuesday.

Nestle India

Nestle India stock rose 2% to Rs 2403.75 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.30 lakh crore. Turnover stood at Rs 8.42 crore with 0.36 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. It was among the top Sensex gainers on Tuesday.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints stock rose 1% to Rs 2896 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Turnover stood at Rs 16.98 crore with 0.60 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. It was among the top Sensex gainers on Tuesday.

Dabur India

Dabur India stock rose 5.69% to Rs 577 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Turnover stood at Rs 36.31 crore with 6.44 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. It was among the top Sensex gainers on Tuesday.

Colgate-Palmolive (India)

FMCG firm’s Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 4.90% to Rs 2817.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 76,389 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 5.13 crore with 0.19 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session. The stock was among the top BSE gainers.

Britannia Industries

FMCG firm’s Britannia Industries shares rose 4.82% to Rs 5414.95 . Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Turnover came at Rs 7.55 crore with 0.14 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session.

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts shares gained 5.31% to Rs 4580.60. Market cap of the D-Mart owner climbed to Rs 2.93 lakh crore. Turnover came at Rs 46.04 crore with 1.03 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session.

Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network shares gained 5.70% to Rs 712.65. Market cap of the TV broadcasting firm climbed to Rs 27,781 crore. Turnover came at Rs 7.79 crore with 1.15 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session.

United Breweries

United Breweries shares rose 5.49% to Rs 1977.80. Market cap of the breweries firm climbed to Rs 51,030 crore. Turnover came at Rs 2.39 crore with 0.13 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session.