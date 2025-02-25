Biggest Stock Market Losers: BSE 500 stocks declined up to 64% in a year, do you own any?

he Indian stock market has experienced significant volatility over the past year. Data from ACE Equity shows that the one-year return for the broader market benchmark, the BSE 500 index, remained almost flat. However, several stocks within the BSE 500 have experienced steep declines, falling as much as 64%. Here are some of the biggest losers over the past year:

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has emerged as the biggest loser among BSE 500 stocks, witnessing a 64% drop in its stock price. Its shares were trading at Rs 127 apiece, with a market capitalization (m-cap) of Rs 4,100 crore as of February 24, 2025. The company has been struggling with consistent losses, reporting a net loss of Rs 284 crore for the nine-month period (9M FY25) ending in December 2024, after a loss of Rs 281 crore in 9M FY24.

Network18 Media & Investments – Despite a turnaround in profitability, the stock of this media and entertainment sector company plunged 61% in a year. The company posted an impressive profit of Rs 3,282 crore in the first three quarters of FY25 (April to December 2024) after recording a loss of Rs 189 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Green Energy, one of the major renewable energy sector companies, suffered a 56% drop in its stock value. Its latest market capitalization stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore, down from Rs 3.05 lakh crore a year ago. While it reported a profit of Rs 567 crore for 9M FY25 against a loss of Rs 351 crore in this duration previous year.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy – This infrastructure sector stock has faced headwinds, declining 54% in price to Rs 267, with a market capitalization of Rs 6,230 crore. The company managed a turnaround from a Rs 2 crore loss in 9M FY24 to a Rs 226 crore profit in 9M FY25.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a public sector enterprise (PSU) in the crude oil sector, saw its stock decline by 53% to Rs 114, with a current market capitalization of Rs 20,000 crore. The company reported a loss of Rs 313 crore in the first three quarters of FY25 (9M FY25), compared to a Rs 2,459 crore profit in the previous year. The sharp fall in earnings likely led to the steep correction in its stock price.

Sonata Software & Tanla Platforms – These IT stocks also saw significant corrections, with both Sonata Software and Tanla Platforms falling 51%. While both companies posted profits of Rs 196 crore and Rs 115 crore respectively in the first three-quarters of FY25, an expected slowdown in global IT spending and valuation concerns may have contributed to the decline.

KIOCL, the PSU mining company, witnessed a 50% drop in its stock price to Rs 252. Its latest market capitalization stood at Rs 15,510 crore. As of December 2024, KIOCL’s losses widened to Rs 168 crore in 9M FY25 from a loss of Rs 40 crore in 9M FY24.

Honasa Consumer, a trading sector company, also saw its stock decline by 50% in a year to Rs 223, with its latest market capitalization at Rs 7,270 crore. Profit in 9M FY25 declined significantly to Rs 41 crore from Rs 94 crore in the same period the previous year.

