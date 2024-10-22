scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bulk deal alert: AG Dynamic Funds buys 44 lakh shares of this media firm

Feedback

Bulk deal alert: AG Dynamic Funds buys 44 lakh shares of this media firm

Bulk deal: The stock closed at Rs 21.93 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1406 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zee Media shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Zee Media shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Zee Media are in news today after AG Dynamic Funds Limited bought stake in the firm in a bulk deal in the previous trading session. AG Dynamic Funds purchased 44.08 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 21.96 per share. The stake purchase amounted to Rs 9.68 crore.

The stock closed at Rs 21.93 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1406 crore. Zee Media stock has clocked returns of 301% in five years and zoomed 105% in six months. 

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 10 on March 13, 2024 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 26.29 on October 3, 2024 

It has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.    

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 61.7, signaling it's trading neither in overbought nor in the oversold zone. Zee Media shares stand lower than the  5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Zee Media Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of broadcasting of satellite television channels i.e. news / current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television programs and content.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 22, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement