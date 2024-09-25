Buy Tata Steel, BEL & Petronet LNG shares, suggests Master Capital Services

As Indian stock markets scale new highs and volatility increasing in the last few sessions, Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- Tata Steel Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Petronet LNG Ltd- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to 'buy' all the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 320-325 | Stop Loss: Rs 273

BEL recently broke out above a falling trendline, which previously acted as crucial resistance, with adequate surge in trading volume, indicating increasing money flow from fresh buyers. The stock closed above the 21- day EMA, reinforcing a bullish outlook. The MACD line has crossed above the signal line while the MACD histogram is turning positive from negative territory, further supporting upward momentum. The RSI near 50 indicates the corrective phase is likely over, positioning the stock for a fresh upward move and attracting renewed buying interest.

Tata Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 176 | Stop Loss: Rs 150

Tata Steel has given a consolidation breakout, accompanied by a spike in volumes, which strengthens the case for initiation of fresh bullish rally in stock. The stock now appears favourable for bulls, presenting a strong opportunity. Stock is currently trading above the 21-day EMA, it signals strength, while the MACD suggests that positive momentum is likely to continue, further supporting a bullish outlook.

Petronet LNG | Buy | Target Price: Rs 355 | Stop Loss: Rs 303

Petronet LNG has found support near 320 price zone which lies in the vicinity of 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement of previous rally. The RSI indicates the stock is coming out from oversold levels, suggesting the potential for renewed upward momentum. The recent decline lacked volume support, highlighting weak selling pressure, which further strengthens the case for a recovery. This setup suggests the stock is poised for a rebound, making it an attractive opportunity for buyers.