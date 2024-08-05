CDSL shares in news today on 82% rise in Q1 profit

Shares of Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) are in news today after the firm reported a 82% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2024.

Profit climbed to Rs 134.20 crore in the last quarter compared to the Rs 73.57 crore profit posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue in Q1 surged 72% to Rs 257.38 crore from Rs 149.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, CDSL stock ended 0.63% higher at Rs 2453.20 on NSE. The stock is not listed on BSE. Total 9.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 235.32 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1107 on September 1, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 2594.20 on July 31, 2024. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 25,633 crore.

The CDSL stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which stands at 61.8. CDSL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. CDSL stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in year.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited is engaged in providing depository services, data processing services, and others.