CEAT & ZEEL: What Kiran Jani of Jainam Broking says on these 2 stocks

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, on Friday suggested that Nifty could see 22,000-22,200 levels till Makar Sankranti (January 15, 2024). On the stock specific front, the market veteran picked CEAT Ltd as one of top picks for the day.

"The stock may give a superb rally in the upcoming days. One can go long on the counter expecting a target price of Rs 2,500. Keep stop placed below Rs 2,420," said Jani told Business Today TV. CEAT's stock was last seen trading 0.09 per cent up at Rs 2,447.90.

The other stock which the market expert selected was Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). "The stock is likely to hit a target price of Rs 300. Keep stop loss at Rs 284," Jani stated. ZEEL was down 0.57 per cent at Rs 289 today.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher today, led by gains across all sectors. Broader market (mid- and small-cap) shares were also positive.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.58 per cent, 0.49 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, NTPC was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.08 per cent to trade at Rs 323.7. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and LTIMindtree climbed up to 1.09 per cent.

In contrast, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,327 shares were advancing while 695 were declining on BSE.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read: BEML shares hit record high in early trade, almost touch Rs 3,000 mark

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 5, 2024: Canara Bank, CDSL and REC