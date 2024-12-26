scorecardresearch
Ceigall India shares in focus today on Rs 981-crore project win  

Ceigall India shares in focus today on Rs 981-crore project win  

Ceigall India shares ended 0.91% lower at Rs 344.50 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 347.55 on BSE. 

Ceigall India is engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction service.

Shares of Ceigall India Ltd are in news today after the civil construction firm said its arm Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway Private Limited has executed the Concession Agreement with the National Highways Authority of India. The cost of the project is Rs 981 crore. It is to be completed and operated within 24 months. 

Ceigall India shares ended 0.91% lower at Rs 344.50 on  Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 347.55 on BSE. 

Market cap of the firm ended at Rs 6,001 crore on BSE. 

"Development of 6-lane access controlled Ludhiana-Bathinda Greenfield highway section of NH-754AD from junction with Moga-Barnala Road (NH-703) near village Tallewal to junction with Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE-5) near Ludhiana (Village Ballowal) (From km 30+300 to km 75+543) as a part of Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor in the state of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I (Package-2), " said Ceigall India. 

Ceigall India is engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction service.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 26, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
