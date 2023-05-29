Multibagger electronic stock zooms 20% on Q4 profit; check details

Shares of Centum Electronics Ltd ended 20% higher today after the firm turned profitable in the last quarter. Centum Electronics stock hit upper circuit of 20% (52-week high) at Rs 971.45 against the previous close of Rs 809.55 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for last three days. The stock opened 12.4% higher at Rs 909.95 on BSE today. Centum Electronics stock has climbed 108% in one year and risen 36% since the beginning of this year. The stock has zoomed 311% in the last three years, delivering multibagger returns for shareholders. Total 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.36 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1251 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 59.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Centum Electronics shares have a beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility in a year. Centum Electronics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm announced a final dividend of Rs. 4 /- (i.e. 40%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each on the fully paid up equity share capital of the company.

The firm reported a 35.68% rise in revenue to Rs 316.28 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 233.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Net profit came at Rs 25.79 crore in Q4 against Rs 7.26 crore loss in the March 2022 quarter. EBITDA rose 206.78% to Rs 50.19 crore in Q4 against Rs 16.36 crore in the March quarter of 2022.

On an annual basis, net profit zoomed to Rs 6.69 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 53.47 crore loss for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 18.34% to Rs 922.97 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 779.94 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. EBITDA zoomed 448.67% to Rs 76.21 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2022 fiscal.

Centum Electronics is engaged in Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). The company designs manufacture and also exports electronic products. It offers products including electronic systems, subsystems, modules, printed circuit boards assembly, and design services.

