Multibagger rail component stock hits upper circuit on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of railway component maker Cosmic CRF hit upper circuit of 5% on September 20 after the company said its subsidiary NS Engineering Projects won an order worth Rs 127 crore from the infrastructure industry. The order is for supply of 18,000.000 M.T Steel Sheet Piles (Z Type & U Type). The contract is to be executed in 12 months.

The multibagger stock rose 5% to Rs 1809.60 against the previous close of Rs 1723.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,467 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,210 per share on August 28, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 233.90 on September 21, 2023. The stock has delivered 191% returns in 2024 and risen 666% in a year.

Cosmic CRF shares have a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Cosmic CRF stands at 42.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Cosmic CRF shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

Cosmic CRF is engaged in manufacturing a range of cold-rolled stainless sections, tailored for various applications in the railway sector, including fabricated components for coaches and wagons. Additionally, the company produces cold-rolled formed items for infrastructure projects and roadways, catering to both EPC contractors and national highway requirements.