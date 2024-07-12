Market rally in numbers: Sensex rises 1,000 pts; 230 stocks hit 52-week high and more

Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points in Friday’s session led by a rally in IT stocks post TCS Q1 earnings. Nifty too gained 219 pts in the last session of this week, reflecting positive investor sentiment on Dalal Street. While Sensex gained 996 pts to a record high of 80,893, Nifty rallied over 200 pts to cross 24,500 mark for the first time.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Investor wealth rises by Rs 3 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, climbed Rs 2.81 lakh crore to Rs 454.01 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 451.20 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. IT stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 4.17% in early deals.

230 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 230 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 14 shares hit their 52-week low on BSE.

Market breadth in green

Out of 3,804 stocks traded on BSE, 2100 stocks were trading in the green. 1539 stocks fell while 169 shares were unchanged.

IT and banking shares top gainers.

BSE IT and bankex indices zoomed 1211 points and 478 pts, respectively. On the other hand, auto and realty shares capped the gains with BSE auto and BSE realty indices falling 75 points and 60 pts, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1137 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1676.47 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.