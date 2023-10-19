scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Dabur India shares drop 3% as arms face lawsuits in Canada, US over cancer allegations

Feedback

Dabur India shares drop 3% as arms face lawsuits in Canada, US over cancer allegations

Dabur India said the settlement or verdict outcome cannot be determined. It said any final claim settlement amount is neither probable nor estimable.

Dabur India: At present, there are approximately 5,400 cases, which name Dabur India arms Namaste, Dermoviva and DINTL among defendants along with certain other industry players. Dabur India: At present, there are approximately 5,400 cases, which name Dabur India arms Namaste, Dermoviva and DINTL among defendants along with certain other industry players.

Shares of Dabur India dropped 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after three of its subsidiaries namely Namaste Laboratories, Dermoviva Skin Essentials and Dabur International faced cases in federal and state courts Canada and United States. The cases were filed over chemical used in hair relaxer products, which have allegedly caused ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other health issues among users.

The federal cases were consolidated as multi-district litigation or MDL before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. At present, there are approximately 5,400 cases, which name Namaste, Dermoviva and DINTL as defendants along with certain other industry players.

The stock fell 2.56 per cent to hit a low of Rs 520.45 on BSE.

"Namaste, Dermoviva and DINTL deny liability and have retained counsel to defend them in these lawsuits as these allegations are based on unsubstantiated and incomplete study," Dabur India said.

The FMCG firm said the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation, which means the parties are challenging the adequacy of the plaintiffs’ complaints and, in some cases, exchanging requests for information and documents.

At this stage of the litigation, Dabur India said the settlement or verdict outcome cannot be determined. Since it is in the initial stage of litigation, any final claim settlement amount is neither probable nor estimable, Dabur India said.

Also read: Wipro shares tank 4% after Q2 results; time to buy, sell or hold?

Also read: Nestle India Q3 results: Profit jumps 37% to Rs 908 crore; FMCG firm announces dividend, stock split

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 19, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Dabur India Ltd
Dabur India Ltd