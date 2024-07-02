De Nora India shares rise 20% on order win from Nuclear Power Corp

Shares of De Nora India zoomed 20 per cent intraday after the electrodes and refactories maker said it bagged an order worth Rs 38.71 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for refurbishment of 4 seawater electrochlorination systems. De Nora India stock gained 20% to Rs 2,007 against the previous close of Rs 1673 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1009.33 crore on BSE. Later, the stock ended 13.02% higher at Rs 1890.75 on BSE.

De Nora India stock has risen 10.26% in a year. The stock has zoomed 144% in two years. Shares of the company saw a turnover of Rs 5.81 crore as 0.30 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of De Nora India stock stands at 54.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

De Nora India stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1293.20 on January 24, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 2334 on July 18, 2023.

It has a high beta of 1.1%, indicating high volatility in a year.

“The Company has received an order/contract from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, for refurbishment of 4 Nos. Seawater Electrochlorination systems,” said De Nora India in a communication to bourses.

DE Nora India is in the business of manufacturing and servicing of Electrolytic products.