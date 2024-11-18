Delhivery shares in news today as firm reports profit in Q2

Logistics services firm Delhivery reported a profit of Rs 10 crore in the September 2024 quarter against a loss of Rs 103 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, profit fell 81% from the profit of Rs 54 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Revenue from services climbed 13% to Rs 2,190 crore in Q2Y25, against Rs 1942 crore revenue in Q2FY24.

EBITDA climbed to Rs 57 cr in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 16 Cr in Q2 FY24.

Express Parcel shipments rose 7% to Rs 1298 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1210 crore in Q2FY24. The Delhivery stock ended 0.05% higher at Rs 330.05 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 330.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,512 crore.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 488.05 on February 5, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 328.45 on November 13, 2024. It opened on a flat note at Rs 330.60 in the previous session.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Delhivery stands at 19.9, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. Shares of Delhivery are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software.