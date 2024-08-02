scorecardresearch
Delhivery turns profitable in Q1, revenue climbs 13%

Delhivery Q1 earnings: Revenue from services climbed 13% to Rs 2,172 crore in Q1FY25, against Rs 1,930 crore revenue in Q1FY24.

EBITDA climbed to Rs 97 Cr in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 13 Cr in Q1 FY24.

Logistics services firm Delhivery reported a profit of Rs 54 crore in the June 2024 quarter against a loss of Rs 89 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. Revenue from services climbed 13% to Rs 2,172 crore in Q1FY25, against Rs 1,930 crore revenue in Q1FY24.

EBITDA climbed to Rs 97 Cr in the last quarter against a loss of Rs 13 Cr in Q1 FY24. 

Express Parcel shipments rose 4% sequentially to 183 million in Q1 FY25 from 176 million in Q4 FY24. Revenue climbed 5% sequentially to Rs 1,276 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 1,217 Cr in Q4 FY24 and 6% YoY from Rs 1,202 crore in Q1 FY24. 

 The Delhivery stock ended 2.07% higher at Rs 416.10 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 407.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,758 crore. 

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 02, 2024, 5:19 PM IST
