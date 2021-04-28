Delta Corp share slips 3% after Goa announces coronavirus lockdown

Delta Corp share price fell in afternoon session today after the Goa government announced complete lockdown in the state from Thursday evening that will continue till Monday morning to contain the rising Covid crisis.

The share of casino chain player which was trading in the green since morning fell up to 2.87% after the announcement. The stock hit intraday low of Rs 152.3 , down 2.87% against previous close on BSE.

Later, the share closed 1.56% lower at Rs 154.35 on BSE.

The small cap stock has lost 4.55% in the last 2 days. The share trades higher than 5 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock has gained 125% in one year but fallen 3.89% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the gaming and entertainment firm fell to Rs 4,118 crore on BSE.

During the lockdown, public transport will be shut and casinos in the state will also remain closed. Only essential services will remain open in Goa. CM Pramod Samant announced that market places will also be closed during the lockdown.

On Monday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state may see 200 to 300 Covid-19-related deaths per day in the next 10 days, and suggested a month-long lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

Goa to be under lockdown from Apr 29- May 3; essential services, vaccination allowed