scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Delta Corp shares in news today on Q3 earnings 

Feedback

Delta Corp shares in news today on Q3 earnings 

Delta Corp shares ended 7.28% lower to Rs 110.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 118.90 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delta Corp Q3 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 35.7 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 34.5 crore. Delta Corp Q3 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 35.7 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 34.5 crore.

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd are in news today after the online gaming firm reported a 3.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 35.7 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 34.5 crore. Revenue from operations slipped 7.5% to Rs 194.3 crore in the last quarter against Rs 210.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp shares ended 7.28% lower to Rs 110.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 118.90 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 117.80. Market cap of the gaming and entertainment firm slipped to Rs 2,952.18 crore on BSE.

Total 1.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.10 crore. 

EBITDA slipped 42.4% to Rs 32.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 55.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined to 16.6% in the reporting quarter compared to 26.6% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results were announced after market hours on Monday. Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 14, 2025, 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement