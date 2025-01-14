Delta Corp shares in news today on Q3 earnings 

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd are in news today after the online gaming firm reported a 3.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 35.7 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 34.5 crore. Revenue from operations slipped 7.5% to Rs 194.3 crore in the last quarter against Rs 210.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp shares ended 7.28% lower to Rs 110.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 118.90 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 117.80. Market cap of the gaming and entertainment firm slipped to Rs 2,952.18 crore on BSE.

Total 1.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.10 crore.

EBITDA slipped 42.4% to Rs 32.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 55.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined to 16.6% in the reporting quarter compared to 26.6% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results were announced after market hours on Monday. Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.