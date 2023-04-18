Dhampur Sugar, Muthoot Finance shares to go ex-dividend; ICICI Lombard, Crisil Q4 results; SBI, BOI fund raising & more

Two stocks namely Dhampur Sugar Mills and Muthoot Finance will go ex-dividend today. Shares of Allcargo Logistics have Tuesday as ex-date for spin off. Shares of GI Engineering Solutions would turn ex-rights. Two banks SBI and Bank of India would have board meetings today. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Crisil, Schaeffler India and Tata Coffee are among a handful of companies that will announce their quarterly numbers today. Meanwhile, the board of Jindal Stainless will consider special dividend in a meeting today.

Dhampur Sugar Mills shares would turn ex-dividend today. The sugar producer had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and a special dividend of Re 1. Ex-date for the same is today. The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on May 3.

In the case of Muthoot Finance, the stock would turn ex-dividend today. The NBFC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share. Ex-date for the same is today. The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on May 6.

In the case of SBI, the executive committee of the central board is scheduled to have a meeting on April 18 2023 to consider the long-term fundraising plans of up to $2 billion, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The board of Bank of India would be considering the proposal of raising capital for the FY24 aggregating up to Rs 6,500 crore. It would consider issuing fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/QIP/Rights issue/Preferential issue and / or Basel III compliant additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds of up to Rs 4,500 crore. It would also consider raising funds through Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds up to an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

Allcargo Logistics would demerge into Allcargo Terminals and TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks. Accordingly, one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each of resulting companies was proposed to be issued and allotted to the eligible shareholders for every fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 2 each held in the demerged company. The record date for determining the eligible shareholders is today.

Meanwhile, GI Engineering Solutions had announced rights issue of up to 4,98,60,082 shares of face value Rs 10 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 49,86,00,820. Today is the record date for the same.