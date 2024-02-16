Dilip Buildcon shares in news today after firm bags Rs 412-crore order

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd are in news today after the firm bagged an irrigation project order worth Rs 412 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The company said the order relates to construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on Turnkey basis. The period for completion of the project is 60 months.

"The company through Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction -Dilip Buildcon (JV) [VKMCPL -DBL (JV)] has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Water Resources Department, Madhya Pradesh. The project entails the construction of achhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and Pressurized pipe irrigation network on Turnkey basis. The project cost is Rs 412.92 crore, " said Dilip Buildcon in a communication to BSE.

Dilip Buildcon shares ended at Rs 450.85 on February 15. Total 2.38 lakh shares of the infra firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.89 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6592.10 crore.

The infrastructure company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed 19.87 per cent to Rs 95.3 crore in Q3 against Rs 79.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 8.08 per cent to Rs 2,571.1 crore in Q3 FY24.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure companies with construction capabilities in roads and bridges, mining water, sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings.

