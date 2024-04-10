Dolly Khanna ups stake in these stocks & cuts in two others in March quarter

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Dolly Khanna has picked up stakes in three companies, including a fresh addition during the March 2024 quarter. On the other hand, the Chennai-based investor has trimmed her shareholding partially in two others.



According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by Selan Exploration Technology, Dolly Khanna owned 156,594 equity shares, or 1.03 per cent stake, in the company as of March 31, 2024. Her name appeared in the key shareholder's list for the first time after the September 2018 quarter. Her current stake in the company is worth Rs 80.3 crore.



Khanna bought 1.10 lakh shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers between January-March 2023 to increase her stake to 16,50,990 equity shares, or 1.39 per cent stake, in the company as of March 31, 2024, worth Rs 20.5 crore as of today. She owned 15,40,990, or 1.30 per cent stake, in the company as of December 2023 quarter.



The ace investor also picked up another 90,000 equity shares of Prakash Industries to push her shareholding to 21,79,678 equity shares, or 1.22 per cent stake, by the end of March 2024 quarter. Her stake in the company stood at 20,89,678 equity shares, or 1.17 per cent stake, as on December 31, 2023.



Among the companies, there Khanna trimmed her stake in Prakash Pipes as she should a little more than 66,000 equity shares of the company to trim her holding to 6,85,438 equity shares, or 2.87 per cent, in Q4FY24 from 7,51,451 equity shares, or 3.14 per cent, in December 2023 quarter.



Chennai Petroleum Corporation was also on Khanna's radar. Her stake in the company was reduced to 16,18,520 equity shares, or 1.09 per cent in the company as she offloaded 3,42,500 shares of the company during the three months ended on March 31, 2024. She owned 1,961,020 equity shares, 1.32 per cent stake, as of Q3FY24. She has been consistently cutting her stake in it.



It is mandatory for all the publicly listed entities to announce their shareholding on a quarterly basis, including the names of investors who own at least one per cent stake in the company or more.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 19 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 492.1 crore As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far. Other companies are yet to disclose their shareholding pattern for the March 2024 quarter.