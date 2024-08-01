Escorts Kubota shares fall on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of Escorts Kubota were trading lower in the afternoon session after the tractor maker announced earnings for the June 2024 quarter. Escorts Kubota shares slipped 2.02% to Rs 4091 against the previous close of Rs 4175.75 on BSE. Escorts Kubota's market cap slipped to Rs 45,604 crore on BSE.

Escorts Kubota reported a net profit of Rs 289.55 crore in Q1 against Rs 282.81 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue slipped to Rs 2292.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 2327.74 crore on a year-on-year basis.

However, EPS climbed to Rs 26.69 per share in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 23.18 per share in the June 2023 quarter.

EBITDA in the June 2024 quarter came at Rs 327.1 crore against Rs 326.9 crore in corresponding quarter and Rs 265.9 crore on a sequential basis. The EBITDA show was led by operating leverage in agri machinery products and railway equipment segment.

Agri Machinery Products

Tractor volumes came at 25,720 units in Q1 against 26,582 units in corresponding quarter and 21,253 units in the sequential quarter.

Construction Equipments

Construction Equipment's sales volume came at 1,325 units as against 1,373 units in corresponding quarter and 1,798 units in sequential quarter.

Railway Equipments

Railway Equipment's segment revenue came at Rs 244.7 crore against Rs 297. 7 crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 213.4 crore in the sequential quarter.