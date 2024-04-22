scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Escorts Kubota to increase prices of tractors, shares gain

Feedback

Escorts Kubota to increase prices of tractors, shares gain

Escorts Kubota shares rose 2.16% to Rs 3174.50 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 3107.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 34,783 crore on BSE.

Escorts Kubota shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Escorts Kubota shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Escorts Kubota rose over 2% in early deals on Monday after tractor maker and seller said the company would increase the prices of its tractors effective May 1, 2024 onwards. The increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies, it added.

The stock of the tractor maker zoomed 98% in two years and rallied 168% in three years. In the last one year, the multibagger stock has gained 61.75% and fallen 3% in six months.

Related Articles

The stock rose 2.16% to Rs 3174.50 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 3107.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 34,783 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Escorts Kubota stock stands at 66.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought not in the oversold zone. Escorts Kubota shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share opened higher at Rs 3119.95. Total 6305 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.98 crore on BSE. The share hit a record high of Rs 3435.20 on October 11 , 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 1934.85 on April 27, 2023.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 22, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Escorts Kubota Ltd
Escorts Kubota Ltd