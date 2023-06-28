Rs 43 to Rs 408: This textile stock turned into a multibagger in three years

scorecardresearch
Multibagger stock: Faze Three shares, which closed at Rs 43.25 on June 26, 2020 rose to Rs 408.05 in the previous session (June 27, 2023), clocking over 800% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has risen 80.31% in three years.

Shares of multibagger Faze Three Ltd have delivered over 800% percent returns to investors in the last three years. The stock, which closed at Rs 43.25 on June 26, 2020 rose to Rs 408.05 in the previous session (June 27, 2023) on the BSE. In comparison, Sensex has risen 80.31% in three years.

In the previous session, Faze Three stock ended 1.77% higher to end at Rs 408.05 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 404.75 against the previous close of Rs 400.95 on BSE.

The share belonging to the textile industry has gained 19.77% in a year and risen 44.37% this year. Total 5154 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.24 lakh in the previous session session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 992.34 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 251 on February 23, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 434.70 on August 17, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 64.5, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Faze Three shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. Faze Three shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the March quarter of last fiscal, Faze Three posted net profit of Rs 14.8 crore against Rs 15.8 crore profit during the quarter ended March 2022. Sales fell to Rs 143.6 crore in Q4 against Rs 156.7 crore during the quarter ended December 2022. EBITDA margins climbed to 17.08 percent in the March 2023 quarter compared to 14.58 percent in the year-ago period.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a profit of Rs 58.3 crore against a profit of Rs 51.1 crore in the year ago period.

However, sales zoomed to Rs 563.8 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 511.4 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

About the Company

Faze Three is engaged in manufacturing and exports of home textiles products items viz. bathmats, rugs, blankets, throws, cushions, etc.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 28, 2023, 9:23 AM IST
Faze Three Ltd
Faze Three Ltd