Jhunjhunwala stock hits record high for second session, nears Rs 200 mark; what’s next?

Federal Bank shares rose to their record high for the second straight session amid a rally in the broader market in early trade today. The stock of the Kerela-based lender rose 1.2% to a record high of Rs 196.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 192.70 on BSE. The stock also hit a record high of Rs 193.55 on July 11 this year.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 3.83 crore shares or 1.59 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of March 2024 quarter. Shareholding data showed around 1.02% stake or 2.45 crore shares in the name of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Q4 of last fiscal.

Market cap of the bank on Friday stood at Rs 47,510 crore. The banking stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period.

Total 4.74 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 9.25 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 77.2, signaling the stock is trading in the oversold zone. Federal Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Global brokerage UBS has upgraded its rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' on the banking stock. It has raised the price target to Rs 250 from Rs 180 on a favourable risk-reward. The brokerage expects a return on assets (RoA) accretion-based re-rating aided by near-term catalysts. Clarity on the new CEO and visibility on future strategy are among the re-rating catalysts.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "Support will be at Rs 193 and resistance at Rs 197. A decisive close above the Rs 197 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 203 . The expected trading range will be between Rs 185 and Rs 208 in the short term."

Rahul Ghose, CEO of Hedged.In said, "The Federal Bank counter is seeing a stellar uptrend but in the near term seems to be overbought. There is a buy level around 190 and the 180 levels which is the range where the stock should see the second round of rally starting from. The medium term target for the stock can be 220 which is another 10% from here."

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "On the daily scale, the stock is showing a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting a strong uptrend. Investors who are holding the stock can trail their stop-loss. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 79.4, indicating room for potential upside in the stock. Additionally, the Stochastic RSI shows a positive crossover, further supporting the bullish sentiment. Notably, the stock is trading above all major moving averages, highlighting its strength in the market. Considering these technical indicators and the prevailing market conditions, the current level of Rs 195 presents a favourable buying opportunity for the lender. The trade's target is set at Rs 210 and Rs 220, with a recommended stop-loss at Rs 184 to manage potential risks."

In the March quarter, the lender said its profit for the quarter was up 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 906 crore compared with Rs 903 crore in the same quarter last year. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter rose 14.97 per cent YoY to Rs 2,195 crore from Rs 909 crore YoY.

Fee income climbed 14 per cent at Rs 620 crore. The Federal Bank board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of the face value Rs. 2 each (60%) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the lender.