Firstsource Solutions shares in news as firm acquires UK-based Ascensos

Firstsource Solutions shares in news as firm acquires UK-based Ascensos

Firstsource Solutions stock rose 1.21% to Rs 314.85 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 311.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 21,944 crore.   

Firstsource Solutions stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148.40 on October 26, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 343.85 on August 20, 2024.   

Shares of BPO sector firm Firstsource Solutions Ltd are in news today after the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm said it has acquired UK-based Ascensos, a customer experience outsourcing partner for retail and eCommerce businesses, for 42 million pounds, including upfront payment and earnouts.

Ascensos provides BPM services for the retail, consumer, and e-commerce verticals. It operates in UK, South Africa, Romania and Trinidad.

The stock rose 1.21% to Rs 314.85 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 311.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 21,944 crore.   

In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 94.47% and risen 70.01% this year. 

Total 0.66 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.06 crore on BSE. Firstsource Solutions stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148.40 on October 26, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 343.85 on August 20, 2024.   

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Firstsource Solutions stands at 55, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Firstsource Solutions stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Firstsource Solutions shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  

Firstsource Solutions is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 24, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
