GAIL, Sun TV, NALCO shares in focus as company boards consider dividend today

Shares of GAIL, Sun TV and National Aluminium (NALCO) will be in focus today as the company boards consider interim dividends for FY23. The board of Shraddha Prime Projects will meet today to consider a proposal of rights issue. Kama Holdings will consider a dividend proposal.

GAIL dividend

In the case of GAIL Ltd, the state-run PSU on March 3 said : "This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th March, 2023 to, inter-alia, consider the recommendation for payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23," it said.

If so approved by the board, the record date for the same will be Tuesday, March 21. "Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby notified that Trading Window for dealing in securities of GAIL shall remain closed for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives from 7th March, 2023 to 15th March, 2023," GAIL said.

Sun TV dividend

Sun TV, on the other hand, said Tuesday, March 21, will be the record date for the interim dividend if any, declared at the board meeting to be held on Monday. The payment date for the interim dividend if any, declared shall commence on and from Wednesday, March 29.

NALCO dividend

In the case of National Aluminium (NALCO), Tuesday, March 21, has been fixed as the record date for the payment of interim dividend for the financial year, if any approved by the board of directors. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders, whose name would appear as beneficial owners as at the end of the business on March 21 as per the beneficial position to be downloaded by NSDL and CDSL in respect of the shares held in the electronic form.

Shraddha Prime Projects: Rights issue

Shraddha Prime Projects will consider and approve terms of issue for shares proposed to be issued right shares, finalise and approve draft letter of offer for the same along with any other matter incidental to it. Besides, it will consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the board thinks fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the company. The company recently appointed Vishal Prithviraj Salecha as Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 8.

Also read: 75% upside! Should you invest in this potential rerating candidate from the cement sector?

Also read: YES Bank shares brace for selloff as lock-in period ends today: Stock has 64% 'sell' calls