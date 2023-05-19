Rs 29 to Rs 356: This GIS services stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Genesys International Corporation Ltd have rallied over 1100% in the last three years. The smallcap stock, which closed at Rs 28.75 on May 18, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 356.50 on the BSE today (May 19, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Genesys International three years ago would have turned into Rs 12.40 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 104 per cent during the period. In the current session, the multibagger stock of the firm engaged in providing expert services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain slipped 4.24% to Rs 331.85 on BSE today. It also rose to a high of Rs 356.5, rising 2.87% on BSE. Genesys International stock opened lower at Rs 342.65 today against the previous close of Rs 346.55 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Genesys International stock stands at 59.9, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Genesys International shares have a beta of 0.5, indicating high volatility in a year. Genesys International shares are higher than the 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

However, the stock has fallen 23.69% in one year and lost 22.64% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 13.61% in a month. Total 1075 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.68 cr on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1326 crore on BSE.

Six promoters held 39.71 per cent stake in the firm and 7416 public shareholders owned 60.29 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 6884 public shareholders held 35.81 lakh shares or 9.49% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 22 shareholders with 26.56% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023. 160 NRIs held 4.69% stake or 17.70 lakh shares in Q4 of the last fiscal.

Genesys International has outperformed its peers in terms of market returns in the last three years. Shares of Sasken Tech have risen 123% and stock of Subex Ltd has gained 407% in three years.

Financial Performance

The stellar rally in the Genesys International stock reflects the financial performance of the firm in the last three years. In the December 2022 quarter, the firm reported a profit of Rs 7.86 crore against Rs 8.24 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 54.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter against Rs 39.03 crore in the December quarter of 2021.

Operating profit zoomed 40.42% to Rs 19.35 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 13.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On an annual basis, profit zoomed to Rs 13.41 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against a loss of Rs 42.93 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. For the fiscal ended 2020, profit stood at Rs 1.89 crore. Sales climbed 50.36% to Rs 119.63 crore in the March 2022 fiscal against Rs 79.56 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. For the fiscal ended 2020, sales stood at Rs 111.78 crore.

About the Company

Genesys International Company is engaged in providing geographical information services comprising of photogrammetry, remote sensing, cartography, data conversion, state of the art terrestrial and 3D geo-content including location navigation mapping and other computer based related services.

