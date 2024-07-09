Multibagger power stock hits record high on exports of smart ultrasonic water meters

Shares of multibagger Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd hit their record high in early deals today after reports said the firm disclosed the first successful shipment of its Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters DN20 to Australia. The move will enable the firm to expand into the business of water management solutions. The advanced meters exported to Australia are equipped with LoRa communication technology. They can be operated via remote monitoring and management, which amounts to a major advancement in smart water distribution.

Related Articles

The power stock traded 5% higher at Rs 373.25 on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 355.50. Market cap of Genus Power rose to Rs 11,337 crore.

A total of 0.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.21 crore on BSE.

Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Genus Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 400.67% in three years. In a year, the stock has clocked 131% returns. The stock rallied 382% in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Genus Power stands at 65.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Genus Power stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Genus Power shares fell to a 52-week low of Rs 151 on July 10, 2023. The stock has gained 147% from 52-week low.

Genus Power Infrastructures reported a Rs 24.35 crore profit in the quarter ended March 2024 against net loss of Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Sales climbed 107.65% to Rs 420.12 crore in March 2024 quarter against Rs 202.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.