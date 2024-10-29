Gillette India shares approach record high on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of Gillette India surged 11% in early deals on Tuesday after the razors and shaving creams maker reported a 43.5% rise in profit at Rs 133.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter against Rs 92.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Gillette India stock climbed 11.51% to Rs 9,537 against the previous close of Rs 8,552.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,157 crore.

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.30 crore. The stock has risen 48 per cent in a year and gained 80 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 5949.50 on December 21, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 9,550 on September 19, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Gillette India stands at 45.6, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Gillette India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Sales climbed 17.1% to Rs 781.8 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 667.5 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

EBITDA or operating profit climbed 38.3% to Rs 190.49 crore in the last quarter against Rs 137.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 24.4% from 20.6%.

The grooming business was a key driver of growth. Grooming revenue rose 23% to Rs 648.9 crore in Q1 compared to the previous year's Rs 527.47 crore.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Gillette India said, “We have delivered strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. These results are a testament to our teams’ execution of the integrated growth strategy, which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”