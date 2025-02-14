Godfrey Phillips shares rise 19%, top BSE gainer; here's why 

Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India zoomed over 19% in early deals on Friday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. Net profit rose 48.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 315.9 crore in Q3 against Rs 212.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 27.3% to Rs 1,591.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 1,249.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips India shares climbed 19.05% to Rs 593.50 against the previous close of Rs 4982.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,053 crore. The stock was the top gainer on BSE.

Total 0.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 47.56 crore.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 2506.15 on February 19, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 8480 on September 16, 2024.

Godfrey Phillips stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 51.7, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

EBITDA climbed 57.6% to Rs 358.8 crore in Q3 over Rs 227.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 22.6% in Q3 as compared to 18.2% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Godfrey Phillips manufactures cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.