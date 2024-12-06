scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
GRSE shares in news today, here's why 

Feedback

GRSE shares in news today, here's why 

The multibagger stock ended 0.96% lower at Rs 1759.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1776.70 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell to their 52-week low of Rs 674.25 on October 26, 2023.  Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell to their 52-week low of Rs 674.25 on October 26, 2023. 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are in news today after the company said it has inked a contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.

The multibagger stock ended 0.96% lower at Rs 1759.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1776.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,156 crore. On BSE, around 0.93 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.44 crore. 

The multibagger defence stock has climbed 110% in a year and risen 242.53% in two years. Garden Reach Shipbuilders stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell to their 52-week low of Rs 674.25 on October 26, 2023. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders stood at 63.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. 

"GRSE bagged Order for Construction and delivery of Additional four (04) Multi-Purpose Vessels of 7,500 DWT each". In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has signed Contract for construction and delivery of second ship from series of the four additional vessel 7500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) on 04 Dec 2024 at Hamburg, Germany. The contracts for the remaining two vessels will be communicated as and when the respective contracts signed," said GRSE. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 06, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement