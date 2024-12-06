GRSE shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are in news today after the company said it has inked a contract for the construction and delivery of the second ship from a series of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels in Germany. In September, the company had secured an order for the construction and delivery of four additional multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each.

The multibagger stock ended 0.96% lower at Rs 1759.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 1776.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,156 crore. On BSE, around 0.93 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.44 crore.

The multibagger defence stock has climbed 110% in a year and risen 242.53% in two years. Garden Reach Shipbuilders stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell to their 52-week low of Rs 674.25 on October 26, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders stood at 63.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"GRSE bagged Order for Construction and delivery of Additional four (04) Multi-Purpose Vessels of 7,500 DWT each". In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has signed Contract for construction and delivery of second ship from series of the four additional vessel 7500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) on 04 Dec 2024 at Hamburg, Germany. The contracts for the remaining two vessels will be communicated as and when the respective contracts signed," said GRSE.