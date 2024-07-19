scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger defence stock in news on revised MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency

Feedback

Multibagger defence stock in news on revised MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency

The multibagger stock slipped 5.88% to Rs 5015.40 on Thursday on BSE. The shares touched an intraday low of Rs 4975.35.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
HAL stock has risen 160% in a year and gained 465% in two years. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.35 lakh crore on Thursday.. HAL stock has risen 160% in a year and gained 465% in two years. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.35 lakh crore on Thursday..

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are in news today after the aerospace and defence firm announced a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), bolstering their collaboration on the LCA AF Mk-2 program.

The multibagger stock slipped 5.88% to Rs 5015.40 on Thursday on BSE. HAL shares touched an intraday low of Rs 4975.35.

Total 3.06 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 155.28 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.35 lakh crore on BSE.

 The defence stock has risen 160% in a year and gained 465% in two years.

“We would like to inform that, the Company has signed an amendment to Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) w.r.t. completion of LCA AF Mk-2 development leading to operation clearance during Full Scale Engineering Development (FSED) Phase-3 of LCA AF Mk-2 program for a value of Rs 2970.00 crore including FE of Rs.285.00 crores,” said HAL in a communication to bourses.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company's products include HAWK, light combat aircraft (LCA), SU-30 MKI, intermediate jet trainer (IJT), DORNIER and HTT-40.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 19, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement