Hariom Pipe Industries shares hit record high, rally 13% today. Here's why

Hariom Pipe Industries said the unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land and located at SIPCOT Industrial growth centre, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. The purchase is for an all cash consideration of Rs 55 crore

Hariom Pipe Industries rose 13 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 390 on BSE. A total of 1.38 lakh shares changed hands on BSE against a two-week average of 30,000 shares

Shares of Hariom Pipe Industries climbed 13 per cent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a fresh record high after the company said it has entered into asset transfer agreement with RP Metal Sections Private to purchase a unit that manufactures galvanised pipe and cold roll coil.

Hariom Pipe Industries said it intends to expand product range to add more value-added products.

Published on: Dec 28, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 28, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
