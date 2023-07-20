Hatsun Agro shares zoom 12% on Q1 earnings, dividend announcement

Shares of Hatsun Agro Products zoomed 12% in early trade today after the firm reported a 54.2% rise in its net consolidated profit to Rs 80.2 crore in Q1. Profit in the June 2022 quarter stood at Rs 52 crore. Revenue climbed 6.8% from Rs 2,014.6 crore to Rs 2,150.6 crore. Hatsun Agro Products stock rose 12.19% to Rs 1094.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 23,435 crore.

The stock has risen 17% in 2023 and gained 15.28% in a year.

Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.94 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Hatsun Agro Products stood at 63.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Hatsun Agro Products stock has a one-year beta of 0.5, indicating low volatility during the period. Hatsun Agro Products shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day averages.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share on the fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 1 per share. The company fixed July 27 as the record date for payment of the interim dividend and said the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 18, 2023.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Hatsun Agro Products climbed 33.5% to Rs 237.9 crore in Q1 of this fiscal from Rs 178.2 crore during Q1FY23. Margins of the company rose to 11.1% for June 2023 quarter against 8.9% in Q1 of the last fiscal.

Earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter rose to Rs 3.60 against Rs 2.36 during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Hatsun Agro Product is principally engaged in the business of processing and marketing of milk, milk products and ice cream.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 20, 2023: IndusInd Bank, Havells India, GAIL, LTIMindtree

Also read: Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HUL, ICICI Securities, others among stocks to watch on July 20, 2023