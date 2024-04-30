scorecardresearch
Havells India Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 24%, board recommends dividend

Havells India Q4 earnings: Revenue rose 12% to Rs 5442 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4859.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of he previous fiscal.

Electrical goods maker Havells India reported a 24% rise in Q4 net profit. Profit climbed to Rs 446.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 358 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 12% to Rs 5,434 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4850 crore in the corresponding quarter of he previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend a final dividend at Rs 6 per equity share of Re. 1/- each i.e. 600 % for the financial year 2023-24. This is in addition to the interim dividend declared during the FY 2023-24 for an amount of Rs 3 per share.

EBITDA climbed 20% to Rs 637 crore in Q4 against Rs 531 crore in Q4 of FY23. EBITDA as a percentage of net profit rose to 11.7% in Q4 against 10.9% EBITDA in the Q4 of FY23. Earnings per share of the firm rose to Rs 7.16 in Q4 OF FY24 against Rs 5.77 in Q4 of FY23.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Havells stock rose 1.01% to Rs 1661.55 against the previous close of Rs 1645 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.04 lakh crore. Total 0.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.90 crore on BSE

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
