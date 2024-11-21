HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Key support & resistance levels for these 3 stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to snap the seven-day losing streak on Tuesday and settled higher. However, the gains were trimmed in the fag-end session ahead of the mid-week market holiday. A sense of caution continued to prevail at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex jumped 239.37 or 0.31 per cent to end the session at 77,578.38. NSE's Nifty50 gained 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 23,518.50 for the day.

Some buzzing banking stocks including HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

HDFC Bank | Resistance: 1,800-2,000 | Support: Rs 1,700

HDFC Bank appears highly attractive as it trades near its all-time high, demonstrating remarkable strength leading the market and bank nifty alone in a weak market. A breakout above the Rs 1,800 level could trigger a strong and sustained rally, with potential targets around Rs 2,000. On the downside, solid support is observed at the Rs 1,700 level, providing a reliable safety cushion.

ICICI Bank | Resistance: 1,276-1,335 | Support: Rs 1,220-1,160

ICICI Bank is currently on the back foot, lagging behind HDFC Bank, which is leading the market. The stock is exhibiting a bearish trend with a pattern of consecutive lower lows and lower highs. It is now trading near a critical support level at Rs 1,220, where the 100-day EMA is positioned. A break below Rs 1,220 could pave the way for further downside toward the 200-day EMA around the Rs 1,160 mark. On the upside, a move above Rs 1,276 could signal renewed bullish momentum, potentially targeting the Rs 1,335 level.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Resistance: 1,770-1,870 | Support: Rs 1,650-1,600

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been trading within a range, with the Rs 1,650-1,680 zone acting as a key demand area. On the upside, Rs 1,770 serves as an immediate resistance level. The counter is likely to continue oscillating within this 100-point range in the near term. However, a breakout above Rs 1,770 could trigger short-covering, potentially driving the price toward the Rs 1,800-1,870 zone. Conversely, a breakdown below Rs 1,650 could signal further weakness, with the next support around the Rs 1,600 level.