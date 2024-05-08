Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: Profit up 18% at Rs 1,016 crore; final dividend of Rs 40 declared

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest motorcycle maker by market share, on Wednesday posted a standalone profit of Rs 1,016 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024 (Q4 FY24), up 18 per cent over Rs 859 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,519 crore, (vs Rs 8,307 crore) reflecting a YoY growth of 15 per cent.

"EBIDTA margin for the quarter was at 14.3 per cent, reflecting an improvement of 120 bps YoY basis, driven by product mix, lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases," it stated.

"Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,617 crore, a growth of 14 per cent over previous year and PAT (profit after tax) at Rs 943 crore, a growth of 16 per cent over previous year," the two-wheeler maker further said.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 40 per share. "This dividend together with interim & special dividend, marking the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, of Rs 100 per equity share, takes the aggregate total dividend for the year 2023-24 to Rs 140 per equity share i.e. 7,000 per cent," the company mentioned.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said, "The financial year 2024 has been a remarkable period for Hero MotoCorp. During the year, our focus on product launches, network upgrade and customer satisfaction drove us to new heights. From the highest number of product launches, to the expansion of new format retail outlets and upgrade at super speed, to a digital‐first approach in premium, we set the building blocks in place for accelerated growth in future."

During the year, Hero MotoCorp said it made a huge impression in the premium motorcycle segment by launching as many as six new products – Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R 4V, Harley-Davidson X440, Karizma XMR and the Mavrick 440.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp shares settled 3.26 per cent higher at Rs 4,624.35 today.